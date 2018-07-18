Alberta RCMP Commanding Officer Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean announces retirement from the Force

|Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean
During his career, Deputy Commissioner Shean has served in British Columbia, National Headquarters, New Brunswick and in Alberta. He has held a wide variety of positions in the Force including Officer in Charge of the Codiac Municipal RCMP Detachment, Criminal Operations Officer for New Brunswick RCMP and Assistant Commissioner in charge of Financial Crime in National Headquarters.
He has also represented the RCMP internationally on committees including the G7 Law Enforcement Sub-Group and the Five Eyes Criminal Intelligence Advisory Group. Most recently, he served the Vice President of the Americas for the INTERPOL Executive Committee.
Deputy Commissioner Shean has been formally recognized throughout his career, and his honours include an appointment to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, both of which highlight his commitment to Canadians and passion for serving with the Force.
Deputy Commissioner Shean has accepted a new position in his home province of New Brunswick. Processes have begun to name a successor. More information will be provided once a new Commanding Officer has been named.
