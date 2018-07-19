Awards at 2018 Southern Alberta Summer Games honours members who go above and beyond

|2018 Max Gibb Award recipient Adam Grose
Now members of the 13 regions can be nominated for an award in Gibb’s name that have been involved in the development and organization of the Games for five or more years. This year, the M.D. of Pincher Creek nominated Adam Grose for the award.
“It means a lot. It’s a once in a lifetime award,” says Grose. “I’m honoured.”
Grose is the Recreation Manager at the Recreation Office in Pincher Creek. He attended his first Summer Games in 2002 as a swim coach and participant for the Pincher Creek Dolphins. Over the years he has been a big part of the games. In 2004, he was the Games Coordinator and in 2014 was part of the organizing committee for the games held in Pincher Creek.
|Awards ceremony (Jake Bradley photo)
He says the Games are always a lot of work but a lot of fun and he loves seeing the kids having fun trying new sports and the sportsmanship that takes place during the events.
Grose was presented the Max Gibb Award at the Opening Ceremonies of the Southern Alberta Summer Games in Taber on Wednesday, July 4.
|SARA Board (Jake Bradley photo)|
The Excellence in Youth Development Award is also a once in a lifetime award that recognizes organizations that focus on youth recreation, partnerships and collaborations involving youth.
The City of Medicine Hat nominated the SARA board for the award. SARA is the 10th recipient to receive the award from the ARPA.
