Child care superheroes wanted

Do you love the field of child care and early learning? Pincher Creek is searching for innovative, creative, enthusiastic early learning professionals to join a new team at a new facility in Pincher Creek. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of child care in Pincher Creek. Apply today for a chance to make your child care dreams come true!

Seeking:
Director of Early Learning/Facility Director
Early Learning Program Leads
Early Childhood Educators
Supported Childcare Development Assistants

Applications Deadlines:
Director: July 30 at 4:00 p.m.
All other positions: August 6 at 4:00 p.m.

For more information and job descriptions go to http://pinchercreek.ca/residents/daycare.php or daycare@pinchercreek.ca

