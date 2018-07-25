Child care superheroes wanted

(ad)
Seeking:
Director of Early Learning/Facility Director
Early Learning Program Leads
Early Childhood Educators
Supported Childcare Development Assistants
Applications Deadlines:
Director: July 30 at 4:00 p.m.
All other positions: August 6 at 4:00 p.m.
For more information and job descriptions go to http://pinchercreek.ca/residents/daycare.php or daycare@pinchercreek.ca
