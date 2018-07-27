Communities In Bloom judges applaud volunteer commitment in Pincher Creek

|Commnities In Bloom judges Bernadette Solon and Larry Hall
|Pincher Creek Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey speaks at dinner
After their main tour of Pincher Creek a dinner was held in honour of the judges at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village. MD of Pincher Creek Councillor Bev Everts said "This is a great opportunity right now, here, to say a huge thanks from all of us in the MD to everyone who helps to make our hometown such a beautiful one. Thanks to one and all from the MD."
Town Mayor Don Anderberg thanked the various volunteer groups in the area, town staff, and also the judges for their consideration.
Judge Larry Hall said. "Whenever we say Communities in Bloom, people think we are talking about flowers. And that is so wrong. What is going to bloom is the community, not necessarily the flowers." He talked about the 6 categories of judging: Tidiness, Historical Preservation, Environmental action, Urban forestry, Turf and landscape, and flowers. In each of those categories, they look at what the local government is doing, businesses, and service groups. He spoke of the importance of community involvement. "Boy, you guys do well there, obviously." He explained the judges will create approximately a 20-page report on each of the communities they visit. "We make recommendations."
Judge Bernadette Solon stressed the importance of community involvement. "To me for my point of view, seeing today the involvement of volunteers, and to see how volunteers were so delighted to have people coming and looking at their town, and seeing the beauty of their town, to me that is what your town is. Compliments to all of you volunteers. Well done."
Awards were given to the local Businesses in Bloom winners at the dinner. Honourable Mention winners included: Ruffles, Pincher Creek Vets, Stardust Sweets and Treats, Pincher Creek Fire Department, Boese and Company Accounting, Seeds. Second Place went to Express Signs, and the First place went to Dexter Oilfield.
Winners of the International Challenge will be announced at the Communities In Bloom Symposium and Awards Ceremonies in Strathcona County, Alberta on September 29, 2018.
