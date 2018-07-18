According to the press release, "the Town has been working closely with a consultant to ensure the continuance of child care service. The Town is proceeding with the incorporation of a not-for-profit company to eventually oversee the operation and management of community child care services. While this process takes place, a new temporary operating entity has been contracted. 'Hand-in-Hand Childcare Services' will be the temporary license-holder responsible for what was previously Children’s World Day Care. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our community. Recruitment for a Director has been started, and advertising for additional staff will begin soon."
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Daycare service replacement announced
