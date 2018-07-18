Recent

Daycare service replacement announced


In June of this year Pincher Creek's Children's World Daycare Society (CWDS) announced they will be closing their doors effective August 31, 2018, a decision likely to affect 70 - 100 children and their caregivers.  On July 16 the Town of Pincher Creek issued a press release announcing that the day care services previously located at the Children’s World Day Care Town Hall site will move to St. Michael’s school, starting on September 3.

According to the press release, "the Town has been working closely with a consultant to ensure the continuance of child care service. The Town is proceeding with the incorporation of a not-for-profit company to eventually oversee the operation and management of community child care services. While this process takes place, a new temporary operating entity has been contracted. 'Hand-in-Hand Childcare Services' will be the temporary license-holder responsible for what was previously Children’s World Day Care. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our community. Recruitment for a Director has been started, and advertising for additional staff will begin soon."

