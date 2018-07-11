Excitement for upcoming Communities in Bloom International Judging

|Director of Community Services Diane Burt Stuckey
Pincher Creek Voice file photos
Toni Lucas - Judging for Pincher Creek's bid in the Communities In Bloom International Challenge will take place July 16. Town of Pincher Creek Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey said, "It's an honour to even be involved in the program at this level, and making the community a better place to live is really what it's all about." Pincher Creek won at the national level (2009), and the Class of Champions (2015) against other Canadian communities at the same category of size. The first international challenge the town competed in was in 2016 where Pincher Creek won Honourable Mention. "I was completely floored. It was very encouraging."
|2016 CIB Judge Evelyn Alemanni explores Lebel Mansion Rose Garden
"I think things look really good overall..." but she is looking to see additional improvements before judging day. Some suggestions she put forth included, "Take a look around your properties and see where there might be tall grass, and weeds. Trimming can go a long way to making it look tidy." She also mentioned cleaning out weeds from cracks in sidewalks, tidying up gravel from sidewalks, curbs, or around buildings. Other suggestions for how to make improvements the judges will be looking for can be found by clicking here.
The local Communities In Bloom committee will showcase initiatives done within the town, such as the Spraypark, and yard of the month contest which will be continued this year. Other developments such as the Wayfinder Sign Project, and the Commemorative Bench Project, which will not be visible in time for the judges' visit will be explained.
"We are always trying to find new ways to engage the community, thank the community, and thank them for the good work they are doing." this includes the residents, business owners, and the volunteer groups such as the Communities in Bloom committee, Pincher Planters, and the Oldman Rose Society. "It's a feather in the cap for the people who work very hard to make our community look good, year around."
Noreen Robbins, Adriana Hoekstra (Oldman Rose Society), Diane Burt Stuckey, John Hancock, and Wendy Ryan posing with 2015 Circle of Champions trophy
|(Justine Jorgensen file photo)
Judges arrive on Sunday, 15, and leave on the 17. Main ujjudging day is the 16.
