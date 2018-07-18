Fire advisories in effect for Crowsnest Pass, Cardston County, Longview, Calgary Forest Area

A Fire Advisory has been issued for the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass due to increasingly dry conditions. All active fire permits are cancelled, and no new fire permits will be issued until further notice.
What is allowed
Off-Highway vehicles can start wildfires – check frequently to ensure hotspots are free of debris, and make sure mufflers and spark arrestors are working properly. Never leave a campfire unattended. Soak it, stir it and soak it again until cool to the touch to ensure it is extinguished.
The Fire Advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve.
Cardston County
What is allowed
- Safe wood campfires in campgrounds (within fire rings), backyards, or random camping areas
- Charcoal briquettes
- Portable propane fire pits
- Gas or propane stoves and barbecues
- Catalytic or infrared-style heaters
"Due to a change in condition(s) within the County, we are currently implementing a Fire Advisory for all areas of the County. We are requesting that you use extreme caution while using the permit process. Permits are still being issued."
Calgary Forest Area
A Fire Advisory has been issued for the Calgary Forest Area due to increasingly dry conditions. All active fire permits are cancelled, and no new fire permits will be issued until further notice.
What is allowed
- Safe wood campfires in campgrounds (within fire rings), backyards, or random camping areas
- Charcoal briquettes
- Portable propane fire pits
- Gas or propane stoves and barbecues
- Catalytic or infrared-style heaters
