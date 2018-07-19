Recent

Fire Advisories issued for Waterton Lakes National Park, Glenwood, Hill Spring



Fire Advisory Notices have been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park, Glennwood, and Hill Spring. This is in addition to notices recently issued for Crowsnest Pass, Cardston County, Longview, Calgary Forest Area, and other areas of the province.  Visit albertafirebans.ca for the most current information.

Waterton Lakes National Park

Fires are only allowed in metal fire pits or boxes provided by Parks Canada. No random fires are allowed in the park.

How to safely enjoy a campfire in Waterton Lakes National Park:
  • Keep fires small. Fires must be contained within the designated metal fire boxes provided and be kept to a reasonable size.
  • Use firewood provided. Transporting wood from elsewhere may spread invasive insects and disease. Do not collect deadfall or cut branches for burning.
  • Fires must be attended at all times.
  • Completely extinguish campfires with water. Soak it, stir it, and soak it again until it is cool to the touch before leaving it.
  • Campers are required to purchase a fire permit before using fire pits in road-accessible campgrounds. Campfires are not permitted during quiet hours (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.).
  • Campfires are not allowed in some backcountry campgrounds. Check the backcountry camping information or ask at the park visitor centre before setting out on your hike.
  • Charcoal barbeques are allowed. Please dump cold ashes into a fire pit.

Do not throw cigarettes on the ground. Put them out and throw them in a bin.

Report any sign of wildfire to Parks Canada Dispatch: 780-852-6155 or call 911.

Village of Glenwood, Hill Spring

 Due to a change in condition(s) within the County, we are currently implementing a Fire Advisory for all areas of the County. We are requesting that you use extreme caution while using the permit process. Permits are still being issued.


