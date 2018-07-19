Fire Advisories issued for Waterton Lakes National Park, Glenwood, Hill Spring

Waterton Lakes National Park
Fires are only allowed in metal fire pits or boxes provided by Parks Canada. No random fires are allowed in the park.
How to safely enjoy a campfire in Waterton Lakes National Park:
Do not throw cigarettes on the ground. Put them out and throw them in a bin.
Report any sign of wildfire to Parks Canada Dispatch: 780-852-6155 or call 911.
Village of Glenwood, Hill Spring
Due to a change in condition(s) within the County, we are currently implementing a Fire Advisory for all areas of the County. We are requesting that you use extreme caution while using the permit process. Permits are still being issued.
- Keep fires small. Fires must be contained within the designated metal fire boxes provided and be kept to a reasonable size.
- Use firewood provided. Transporting wood from elsewhere may spread invasive insects and disease. Do not collect deadfall or cut branches for burning.
- Fires must be attended at all times.
- Completely extinguish campfires with water. Soak it, stir it, and soak it again until it is cool to the touch before leaving it.
- Campers are required to purchase a fire permit before using fire pits in road-accessible campgrounds. Campfires are not permitted during quiet hours (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.).
- Campfires are not allowed in some backcountry campgrounds. Check the backcountry camping information or ask at the park visitor centre before setting out on your hike.
- Charcoal barbeques are allowed. Please dump cold ashes into a fire pit.
