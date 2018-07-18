Pages
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Golf Club restaurant employment opportunity
(ad)
Restaurant help wanted - Server with Pro Serve
Some evenings and weekends required.
Wage depending on experience!
Apply in person with resume at Pincher Creek Golf Club
email: proshop@pinchercreekgolf.com
Tel: 403.627.2126
