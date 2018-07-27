Operations Committee volunteer opportunity

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY
Operations Committee
Current Vacancy – One (1) Resident from the Town of Pincher Creek.
Term – 4 years. Meetings Quarterly (once every 3 months) 8:30am
The committee objectives are to study and provide advice to the Town of Pincher Creek regarding matters related to Operational Services which could include:
- Infrastructure (Water/Waste Water and Roads/Streets)
- Equipment
- Policy/Bylaws
- Cemetery
- Bylaw Enforcement/Compliance Issues/Safety Codes
The Committee shall act in an advisory capacity to the Town Council and shall not have the power to direct Town consultants or enter into any agreements.
An Application for Citizen Appointment form may be picked up at the Town Office or found on the Town website http://pinchercreek.ca/town/committees.php
Questions may be directed to Kathryn, 403 627 3156 or opsadmin1@pinchercreek.ca
Submit form to the Town of Pincher Creek, Box 159 Pincher Creek, TOK 1W0 or deliver to the Town Office (962 St John Ave)