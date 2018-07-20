Pincher Creek spray park opens

Toni Lucas - Pincher Creek's new spray park opened to the public on July 1 with a ceremony at its site behind the pool, the culmination of almost 5 years of effort and consultations. Mayor Don Anderberg had changed into less formal wear after the Canada Day celebrations at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village, looking ready for the beach. "I am pleased to announce that the spray park is within budget and paid in full," he said during his opening remarks. He explained the process of how the park came to be, and who donated toward making it a reality. He praised the efforts of the individuals, organizational groups, contractors, and town staff. One of the interesting points he shared was the spray park has a water re-circulation system, which greatly decreases water consumption. "That increased the cost, but ultimately is the proper thing to do." Jen Draper and Billi Rigaux, who spearheaded the initiative and are members of the Spray Park committee, were also invited to speak. They were both gratified to see their efforts come to fruition.
Rigaux read a letter sent from the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Navdeep Bains. Part of that letter stated, "Your contribution is leaving a lasting legacy, and building a stronger community."
Draper was overwhelmed at the success and creation of what she started to advocate for five years ago. During her speech, she said the spray park Committee members worked toward this goal for years as well. "Without them by my side, none of this would be possible."
Then there was the second ribbon cutting of the day, this one was with a live hose filled with water. After the cutting, Billi Rigaux was straight and to the point. "Hey, you kids! Come and play!" she yelled, beckoning the kids to cross the carpeted span protecting the newly laid grass from being trampled. This invitation was all that was necessary to have the site fill with excited children.
More is planned for the site, including public washrooms with showers soon to be available just to the west of the bright coloured spray park, and a waterslide will soon be coming inside the adjacent building.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.