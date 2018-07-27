Southern Nights at KBPV

|Alli Price and Dave Gabert
- Note: The Country Classics Wild West Show planned for Friday July 27 has been postponed to Saturday August 25, 2018, 6:00-8:00 pm. KBPV will honour any passes for that evening and rainchecks are available for the August 25 event.
The entertainment was funny, family friendly, and had some historical references thrown in. Actors Dave Gabert and Alli Price said this was their first historical improv attempt. Price said it was an inspirational setting. Gabert had visited the area previously and enjoyed that the weather allowed them to range outdoors, taking the play to two different areas of the grounds for stages.
KBPV Curator Farley Wuth explained the set up for Southern Nights for the summer is to have a speaker on Thursdays, Fridays are more about arts and culture, and Saturdays are generally musical. Almost all of the nights have children's activities planned. "These are family-friendly events, meant for all ages or the whole family to enjoy".
Southern Nights schedule
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.