Three former Mustangs move on to the CJFL

Lineman Jaeger Hann signed with the Vancouver Island Raiders in the British Columbia Football Conference, while Receiver Liam VanEe and Quarterback, Beau Walter signed in the CJFL’s Prairie Football Conference with the Calgary Colts.
|Liam VanEe
|Beau Walter
Beau Walter said “Although, I always thought I would play the next level of Baseball, without Coach Wayne Alexander and Coach Brian Murray’s coaching and encouragement I wouldn’t be playing at the next level of football. I started playing Atom and PeeWee Football in Cardston, where I had a lot of respect for Cougar Coaches. Moving to Pincher Creek, I learned to love the game with the Mustangs coaching staff and teammates. I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Calgary Colts and to work hard to earn my way to the starting line-up. Having Liam and my cousin, Wryan Rose, from the McCoy Colts, there with me makes the transition from High School 100 per cent easier.”
“Although one of the signs of success as a football coach is to see wins on the field, another is to see the development of individual player's football skills. I am extremely proud to see that three of our Mustang players have made the CJFL (Canadian Junior Football League) rosters this year. This marks the most Mustangs that have gone on to play at this level following their high school career. Good luck boys in your new uniforms in Nanaimo (Vancouver Island Raiders) and Calgary (Colts)!” Coach Wayne Alexander boasted.
Coach Brian Murray added that “These three young lads have tremendous talent and heart. They’re very coachable and great young men. It was an absolute pleasure to coach these boys and see them grow into the fine respectful young men they are. I look forward to seeing them play in their conferences. Mustangs football is more than football itself. It’s a brotherhood, a family so to speak, and these young men will have great stories to share with future Mustangs coming up through our program. I am extremely proud of them.”
VI Raiders will open their season on August 5th in Chilliwack at 2:00 pm where The Valley Huskers will welcome them.
The Calgary Colts Home Opener is set for August 19th at 7:00pm at McMahon Stadium in Calgary against the Edmonton Huskies.
