Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Wind Farms Public Meeting Wed, August 1

NOTICE
Public Meeting - Riverview Wind Farm and Castle Rock Ridge Phase II Wind Farm

Wednesday, August 1, 2018
6:30 pm
Council Chambers
MD Administration Building

The Municipal Planning Commission for the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9, has scheduled a Public Meeting for public input on the following Wind Projects:


Riverview Wind Farm
This project consists of 28 Vestas V136, 4.2 MW wind turbines. The hub height is 82m and the rotor diameter is 136m, making the total height 150m.

Castle Rock Ridge Phase II Wind Farm
This project consists of seven (7) Vestas V136 4.2 MW wind turbines. The hub height is 82m and the rotor diameter is 136m, making the total height 150m.

The projects are located north and northeast of the Hamlet of Pincher Station, between Highway 3 and the Oldman River Reservoir.

For more information, please visit our website at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca, call 403-627-3130 or email info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.

