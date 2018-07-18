Wind Farms Public Meeting Wed, August 1

NOTICE
Public Meeting - Riverview Wind Farm and Castle Rock Ridge Phase II Wind Farm
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
6:30 pm
Council Chambers
MD Administration Building
Riverview Wind Farm
This project consists of 28 Vestas V136, 4.2 MW wind turbines. The hub height is 82m and the rotor diameter is 136m, making the total height 150m.
Castle Rock Ridge Phase II Wind Farm
This project consists of seven (7) Vestas V136 4.2 MW wind turbines. The hub height is 82m and the rotor diameter is 136m, making the total height 150m.
The projects are located north and northeast of the Hamlet of Pincher Station, between Highway 3 and the Oldman River Reservoir.
For more information, please visit our website at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca, call 403-627-3130 or email info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.