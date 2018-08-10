Agriculture Youth Council launches

“There are countless opportunities for youth in agriculture and it’s important they have a platform for their voices to be heard,” said Luree Williamson, CEO, Ag for Life. “This council will help youth in Alberta grow their experience and help Ag for Life gain insight into how best to engage youth in agriculture education and rural and farm safety programs.”
The council will be comprised of eight to 12 members and is open to both urban and rural youth. No agriculture experience is required. Members will have the opportunity to learn more about agriculture, develop leadership skills, network with industry professionals, build their resumes and meet new people.
Youth will serve on the council for one year and the commitment will involve two committee meetings per year, attendance at a maximum of three events per year and the sharing of ideas relevant to agriculture education and farm safety.
Applications are due Monday, September 17. Youth can visit agricultureforlife.ca/agyouthcouncil for more information and to apply.
