Wise Creek Fire affecting southwest corner of MD of Pincher Creek

Wise Creek Fire update
August 2, 2018; 2115 hrs
A forest fire, now being called the Wise Creek Fire (N12024), is currently burning in British Columbia (BC). At the time of this update, the fire has not entered Alberta. The fire is now approximately 100 hectares.
A level one, Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been established by the Regional Emergency Management Organizations with assistance from Alberta Parks and the RCMP. The situation is being closely monitored by the municipality, Government of Alberta and Government of B.C.
A fire growth model and assessment is currently being conducted by B.C. officials and officials from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.
Alberta Parks is recommending that visitors to the Castle Region stay mobile and in close proximately to their campsites. Alberta Parks is recommending that backcountry travel be postponed in the Castle Wildland and Provincial Parks.
At this time, there are no evacuation alerts or advisories.
The wind is forecasted to decrease overnight and we are anticipating that smoke will settle into low areas. Visibility in areas may be reduced. Residents with health concerns should keep windows closed. Please watch www.albertahealthservices.ca/news for updates on air quality advisors.
If there are no major changes to the situation, another update can be expected midmorning, on August 3, 2018. Please be advised that if the situation changes additional updates WILL be provided via our official communication methods. Communication can be expected via Alberta Emergency Alert, www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca , www.facebook.com/MdPincherCreek, www.twitter.com/md_of_pc. We would like to encourage residents to obtain information from official resources.
We would like to remind residents that the MD of Pincher Creek always recommends residents to have a 72-hour emergency kit available. Information on how to build a kit is available here.
August 2, 2018; 1830 hrs
There is a 55 hectare forest fire burning within the SouthEast corner of the Province of British
Columbia, South of Highway 3. Smoke is visible from the SouthWest corner of the municipality.
The Alberta Ag and Forestry is in contact with the BC Government, due to the close proximity of the fire to the Alberta border.
The Municipal Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, and is in communication with Alberta Ag and Forestry, and is monitoring the situation, and receiving updates as they become available.
Residents with smoke sensitivities are requested to take proper precautionary measures to avoid exposure, such as keeping windows closed and remaining inside.
