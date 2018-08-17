I used to be a Housemaster at a boarding school in Wokingham called Bearwood College. During WW1 the school (it was an old mansion) was used as a convalescence home for Canadian soldiers (20,000 passed through there). Its early Registrar was "Captain Gillespie of Pincher Creek, Alberta, of Queens University and Intercollegiate hockey fame". I didn't realise this connection till later, is he remembered in Pincher Creek? He would have been a very important man in Winnersh (where the school was).
Editor's note: Winnersh is a village in Berkshire, England.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.