Canada Revenue Agency fraud scam

RCMP want to remind the public these requests for payment are not actual calls from CRA and should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or by phone toll free 1-888-495-8501
If you receive an unsolicited call, we remind the public to always protect their personal information and do not give out the following over the phone:
- Full name;
- Date of birth;
- Social Insurance Number;
- Banking information;
- Passwords;
- Home address.
