Chief David Crowchild Memorial Award recipient Shawna Morning Bull

|Shawna Morning Bull (submitted photo)
“I am extremely honored to be receiving such an important award as the Chief David Crowchild Award. I am earnestly grateful for this recognition I have received for my work in the indigenous and non-indigenous community of and the surrounding communities of Mohkinstsis (Calgary). Humbled to my peers that they feel I deserve this honour and thankful for their ongoing encouragement for the work I do.” - Shawna Morning Bull
|Chief David Crowchild
According to a City of Calgary press release, Morning Bull was given the award "for her dedication to improving the lives and economy of First Nations communities. She works on projects, programs and services with Community Futures Treaty Seven, Piikani Resource Development and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Indigenous Opportunities Sub-Committee."
The award is presented annually "to honour the efforts and contributions of a person, group or organization both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal who have created bridges of understanding through cross cultural experiences between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal cultures within the City of Calgary," to a person who has "created within Canadian society an understanding of the uniqueness and value of Aboriginal culture," and who has "encouraged or supported Aboriginal people in the areas of education, employment and training."
Morning Bull "is presently employed as the Manager Business Development at Community Futures Treaty Seven (CFT7) in Calgary, Alberta. In this capacity she is responsible for the overall direction, evaluation, and operations of the various development initiatives which the Community Futures Treaty Seven is currently involved in or wishes to pursue. Shawna has been employed by Community Futures Treaty Seven for the past 8 years. Prior, she was a Business Loans Manager with Alberta Indian Investment Corporation and a Business Support Officer with Indian Business Corporation. Presently, is the Secretary for Piikani Resource Development Corporation Board of Directors, an entity operating on the Piikani Nation to develop, design and implement projects, programs and services for the benefit of her First Nation economy. In 2015, Shawna joined the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Indigenous Opportunities Sub-Committee. Presently, she is on the Board of Directors on her second term with CANDO as the Alberta Representative.
Shawna is married to Wade and together they have five children and two grandchildren. She enjoys attending her children’s activities such as basketball, hockey, mixed martial arts, wrestling and they all enjoy hitting the powwow trail."
