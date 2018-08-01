Children's Festival Friday, August 17

DJ Music, Petting zoo, Games, Crafts, Mini golf, Sandbox, Water games, Twister
Partner Activities:
- Pop-up playground
- Visit from the firetruck by Pincher Creek Emergency Services
- Waterplay and activities by Pincher Creek Family Centre
- Giant Jenga, checkers, Lego by Pincher Creek Municipal Library
- Glow sticks by Canyon School Daycare
Concession: Provided by Group Group Youth
Snacks: Popcorn provided by Napi Friendship Association
Ice cream and frozen treats provided by Bamboo Bistro
Starting at 9 p.m.
Movie in the Park featuring Ferdinand
This is a free family event hosted by the Town of Pincher Creek with thanks to all the partnering organizations!
