Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Children's Festival Friday, August 17





2018 Children’s Festival Starting at 6 p.m.

DJ Music, Petting zoo, Games, Crafts, Mini golf, Sandbox, Water games, Twister

Partner Activities:
  • Pop-up playground 
  • Visit from the firetruck by Pincher Creek Emergency Services
  • Waterplay and activities by Pincher Creek Family Centre
  • Giant Jenga, checkers, Lego by Pincher Creek Municipal Library
  • Glow sticks by Canyon School Daycare

Concession:  Provided by Group Group Youth

Snacks: Popcorn provided by Napi Friendship Association
Ice cream and frozen treats provided by Bamboo Bistro

Starting at 9 p.m.
Movie in the Park featuring Ferdinand
Snacks
Popcorn and movie treats provided by Napi Friendship Association

This is a free family event hosted by the Town of Pincher Creek with thanks to all the partnering organizations!

