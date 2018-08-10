Evacuation Alert issued for parts of MD of Pincher Creek

- Castle Mountain Resort
- West Castle Valley
- South Castle Valley
- All areas South of Highway 774 from the turnoff to Beaver Mines Lake to Castle Mountain Resort
Barricades will be placed along Highway 774 at the turnoff to Beaver Mines Lake Road. Residents of this area are strongly encouraged to have an evacuation plan in place, and be prepared to evacuate with an hours’ notice. Additional information on the evacuation process can be found on the MD website.
Residents choosing to evacuate at this time are requested to register with the MD by calling 1-855-627-5365, and leave a message, or email info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca. Please provide your contact name, the number in your party, your contact numbers and your legal land description.
Residents with livestock in the area should prepare to remove your animals. A document on preparing your livestock for evacuation is available on the MD website here.
Alberta Parks has issued an Area Closure for the following locations:
For further information on this Area Closure, visit AB Parks website at www.albertaparks.ca.
Residents are strongly encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app. Instructions can be found at this link. Please listen to the local radio station, Real Country, found at 92.7 fm and continue to visit the MD of Pincher Creek website at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca for further updates, including important links related to the Sage Creek Fire, and air quality information.
- West Castle Valley to the east and south of Castle Mountain Resort
- South Castle Valley, south of designated camping area number 3
MD of Pincher Creek Emergency Information Line 1 855 627 5365
