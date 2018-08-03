Heritage Acres 2018 Annual Show to feature stationary engines

Toni Lucas - Heritage Acres Farm Museum's 31st Annual Show featuring stationary engines and how they worked in the early farming/ranching days will occur August 3 - 5. Heritage Acres is a continually developing 180 acre attraction located north of the Town of Pincher Creek which showcases the history of rural life in the area. Heritage Acres Executive Director Mark Barber explained "Before the stationary engine came, there was a lot of work that was done by hand. This revolutionized rural life, and transformed agriculture in the west." He expects there will be a dozen or more demonstrations of stationary engines during the show including the ice cream maker. "I think it will be very, very unique. It made a lot of chores much easier. It was a huge, huge advancement."
There will be demonstrations/displays of the grain elevator, threshing/field demos, the popular annual Parade of Power, stationary engines, a working blacksmith shop, vintage cars, an antique tractor pull, sawmill/steam engine demonstrations, vintage tractors, and live music.
For the kids there will be pedal tractors, nail pounding, rope making, ice cream making, a straw tractor, horses, leather making, and a playground.
Live entertainment will start Saturday at 7:00 pm in the Zoeteman/Vogelaar dairy barn featuring Kevin Fitzpatrick, Alyssa Barbero and Grady Brown, Jim Green, and Jim Peace and Phil Lethbridge. Sunday's feature will be The Wrinkle Ranch Gang on Main Street at 12:30 pm.
