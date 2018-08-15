Impaired charge for operator of boat on Oldman Reservoir

The boater and boat were located on the Crowsnest River arm of the reservoir, where they were sitting on a shallow muddy area. In the boat was a 36-year-old male from Crowsnest Pass, a 32-year-old female and a 7-year-old child.
The adults were found to be intoxicated, the male operator of the boat was arrested and subsequently charged for impaired care and control of a vessel, as well as liquor offences.
This incident involved several emergency departments including two fire departments, Provincial Parks officers, and the RCMP.
RCMP remind all boaters that alcohol and boating do not mix, creating a dangerous situation for themselves and other boaters, especially when children are involved.
The penalty and consequences for operating or having care and control of a boat are the same as driving any motor vehicle, and any one charged operating a vessel while impaired is also prohibited from operating any motor vehicle, and their drivers licence is seized and suspended under the Provincial legislation.
