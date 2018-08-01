M.D. Employment Opportunity - Safety Coordinator

Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Employment Opportunity
Safety Coordinator
This full time position is responsible to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and the starting wage is $38.50 per hour. The successful candidate will have two years of post-secondary education and a minimum of three years of progressively responsible experience in coordinating and administering a health and safety management system. Applicants must possess excellent written and oral communication and interpersonal skills.
For a complete job description outlining all the requirements for this position please visit the M.D. website at http://www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca/
The closing date for this competition is 12:00 (Noon) on Friday, August 24, 2018.
Please forward your resume clearly marked “Confidential / Safety Coordinator”
MD of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: jobs@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.