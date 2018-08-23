Recent

Pincher Creek RCMP requesting assistance to locate missing man


Pincher Creek RCMP – Pincher Creek RCMP are now assisting Lethbridge Police Service regarding a male that was reported missing on August 9, 2018. 23-year-old Samson Mandefro was last seen in Waterton Lakes National Park on Thursday August 9, 2018. Pincher Creek RCMP are concerned for his safety and well-being, and would like to speak with him.

Samson is described as:
  • Black
  • 6’0”
  • 154 lbs
  • Black hair (Mohawk)
  • Brown eyes
  • Tattoo of a lion on right forearm

If anyone has any information on Samson’s whereabouts please contact the Pincher Creek RCMP Detachment at 403-627-6010 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

