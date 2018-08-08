Recent

RCMP Major Crimes South investigating death of 2-year-old


RCMP Alberta - RCMP Major Crimes are investigating the death of a two year old girl who was taken to hospital on August 2 with serious injuries. The Cardston RCMP were notified of this situation on August 3, 2018 and launched an investigation. On August 6, the young girl died in the hospital as a result of her injuries. On August 7 an autopsy was completed at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office. The RCMP are working with several agencies as the investigation continues.

An update will be provided when available.

