The big red barn gets a new coat of paint in time for winter

|photos courtesy Heritage Acres
Heritage Acres with the support of Federated Co-op and their 'Communities in Full Colour' program and a whole lot of volunteers painted the Vogelaar/Zoeteman barn ranch red on August 9 and 10. Member of Parliament for Foothills Alberta John Barlow was one of the many volunteers who donned work clothes to lend a helping hand. A contractor painted the higher portions of the project. The barn was moved to Heritage Acres in 2014, and has since been re-roofed, windows have been replaced, and the new coat of paing finishes the exterior. Related link: The Barn Move
|Braden Barber (Heritage Acres) and MP John Barlow
|Rick Bell, rarely seen without an ancient tractor
|Leonard McGlynn
