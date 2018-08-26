Recent

Weather

Sunday, August 26, 2018

The big red barn gets a new coat of paint in time for winter

photos courtesy Heritage Acres
Heritage Acres with the support of Federated Co-op and their 'Communities in Full Colour'  program and a whole lot of volunteers painted the Vogelaar/Zoeteman barn ranch red on August 9 and 10. Member of Parliament for Foothills Alberta John Barlow was one of the many volunteers who donned work clothes to lend a helping hand.   A contractor painted the higher portions of the project.  The barn was moved to Heritage Acres in 2014, and has since been  re-roofed, windows have been replaced, and the new coat of paing finishes the exterior.  Related link:  The Barn Move

Braden Barber (Heritage Acres) and MP John Barlow
Rick Bell, rarely seen without an ancient tractor
Leonard McGlynn

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll