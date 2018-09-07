2018 Pincher Creek Rodeo Parade and pancake breakfast

|Local council members serving breakfast
The Parade started with the children participants. These kids took the theme seriously. There were cowboys and guides, dinosaurs and veterinarians, unicyclists and rollerbladers. These forerunners were a little speedy, so those that lined the streets had to wait a few moments for the Legion, RCMP and dignitaries who followed.
Parade Winners
Municipal Float : 1.) Alberta Parks 2.) Pincher Creek Swimming Pool 3.) Pincher Creek Mustangs
Commercial Float: 1.) SGBFitbodies and Supplements 2.) Country Vets Ltd 3.) Town of Claresholm
Organization/ Service Club: 1.) Rotary International 2.) Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village 3.) Alberta Elks
Mounted Costume: 1.) Herman Many Guns 2.) Jake Day Chief 3.) Jayton Day Chief
Best Club - Turtle Mountain Riding Club
Family - Westrop Family
Group - Heritage Acres Farm Museum and S.A.L.E.
Horse Drawn:
Pony category - Jessie Terpstra/Charis Launstein
Horse category - Jim and Suzanne Curran
Best Cowboy: Layne Gray
Best Cowgirl: Haley Resch, Ava Jessen and Noa Jessen
Best Multicultural Dress: 1.) Peigan Prevention Counselling Services 2.) Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump 3.) Napi Friendship Association
Vintage Automobiles: High Country Western Wear, Bob Bonertz and family
