Friday, September 7, 2018

2018 Pincher Creek Rodeo Parade and pancake breakfast

Local council members serving breakfast
Toni Lucas - The 2018 Pincher Creek Rodeo Parade was held Saturday, August 18, after the Humane Society Pancake Breakfast. The pancake breakfast was hosted by councillors from both the Town and MD.  The parade featured 'Chose Your Own Adventure' as the theme. The Chamber of Commerce hosts the parade every year. Parade organizer and Chamber Administrator Ola Crook said, "There were some great ideas on the theme. The floats were really awesome this year." Even the smoke of the local fires hanging in the air did not deter the crowds.




The Parade started with the children participants. These kids took the theme seriously. There were cowboys and guides, dinosaurs and veterinarians, unicyclists and rollerbladers. These forerunners were a little speedy, so those that lined the streets had to wait a few moments for the Legion, RCMP and dignitaries who followed.


There were floats, cars, horses, farm equipment, businesses and individuals, and so much more. Near the end of the parade the local Pincher Creek Emergency Services finished the parade with shiny vehicles and the occasional siren.

Parade Winners

Municipal Float : 1.) Alberta Parks 2.) Pincher Creek Swimming Pool 3.) Pincher Creek Mustangs

Commercial Float: 1.) SGBFitbodies and Supplements 2.) Country Vets Ltd 3.) Town of Claresholm

Organization/ Service Club: 1.) Rotary International 2.) Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village 3.) Alberta Elks

Mounted Costume: 1.) Herman Many Guns 2.) Jake Day Chief 3.) Jayton Day Chief

Mounted Group/Family: 
Best Club - Turtle Mountain Riding Club
Family - Westrop Family
Group - Heritage Acres Farm Museum and S.A.L.E.

Horse Drawn: 
Pony category - Jessie Terpstra/Charis Launstein
Horse category - Jim and Suzanne Curran

Best Cowboy: Layne Gray 
Best Cowgirl: Haley Resch, Ava Jessen and Noa Jessen

Best Multicultural Dress: 1.) Peigan Prevention Counselling Services 2.) Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump 3.) Napi Friendship Association

Vintage Automobiles: High Country Western Wear, Bob Bonertz and family

Children's Section: Declan and Ross Cooper, Jack Emerson and Casey Emerson



Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier



