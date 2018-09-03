Ascent Dental is seeking a registered dental assistant
Ascent Dental in Pincher Creek is currently accepting applications for a registered dental assistant to join our team. We have grown since moving to our modern new office and are looking for someone who can help provide high quality care to the patients in our practice.
Job Description
Depending on previous experience, abilities and interest, the applicant may have reception, chairside, and / or sterilization duties. The office is open Monday through Friday, with no evenings or weekends. Based on the applicant’s experience and preference, the position may be either full-time or part-time.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Communicate well with patients and other staff members
- Reception duties, including scheduling appointments, coordinating treatment plans, payment processing and insurance, specialist referrals, and managing patient information within the practice management software
- Assisting dentists chairside with a variety of procedures, along with accurate charting and patient instruction
- Sterilization and monitoring of dental instrument reprocessing
- Tracking supply inventory and restocking
- Laboratory tasks
Position Qualifications
- registered dental assistant in the province of Alberta
- previous experience preferred working as a receptionist or chairside assistant at a dental office
- strong computer skills and efficiency using dental practice management software
- ability to multitask and respond quickly to changing priorities
- strong organizational and communication skills with the ability to work in a team environment
Interested qualified applicants should submit their resume with cover letter via email, fax or in person:
email: ascentdentists@gmail.com
fax: 403-904-0317
address: 1342 Veterans Street, Pincher Creek, AB
We thank everyone for their application. Only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.
