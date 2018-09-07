Blood Tribe man killed in hit and run incident near Lethbridge Airport

Coaldale RCMP assumed the investigation and received valuable traffic control assistance from Lethbridge Police Service members until Volker Stevin staff could take over. An RCMP Calgary traffic reconstructionalist was requested and attended the scene. The Calgary Medical Examiners Office was notified and provided direction. Blood Tribe Police Service assisted with the next of kin notification. The name of the deceased will not be released by Coaldale RCMP. Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services Unit assisted with the woman pedestrian as she was clearly in shock and upset.
At the time of this collision it was dark outside but there were street lights on in the area. The speed zone is a 60 km/p/h area. The paved highway was dry and weather around plus 11 degrees Celsius. Visibility was not obstructed other than normal darkness.
The short portion of Highway 5 between the city limits and the Lethbridge Airport was impassable for a number of hours and traffic diverted until just before noon.
This investigation revealed the truck that struck the deceased failed to remain at the scene.
On the evening of September 3, 2018 the driver of the truck involved in this fatal collision self identified himself to the Coaldale RCMP. The owner of the truck, a different person, saw the media release and came forward with the driver. A red Dodge Ram truck has now been seized by the Coaldale RCMP and will be examined. RCMP are still following up on a number of investigational leads and this remains an active investigation. The name of the 31 year old male driver, will not be released as at this time no criminal charges have been laid.
The assistance of the local media and public is greatly appreciated.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the driver, the whereabouts of this red Dodge truck or information on any other crime please contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080 or the Coaldale Municipal RCMP at (403) 345-5552. Alternatively please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards up to $2000 for information that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.
