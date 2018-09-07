Boundary Wildfire affecting Waterton

Fire behaviour on the Boundary Wildfire has increased over the past hour due to dry and windy conditions. This increased fire activity is creating dark smoke that will rise from the Boundary Valley and travel north with the wind.
Safety is our top priority. Parks Canada has closed the Bertha Lake Trail and the Bertha Lake and
Bertha Bay Backcountry Campgrounds.
Parks Canada is monitoring the wildfire from the air by helicopter. A U.S. Incident Management Team is managing the Boundary Wildfire. Parks Canada and U.S. fire managers are coordinating efforts closely and are in constant communication about fire activity and response.
An update will be provided later this evening.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.