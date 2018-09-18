Fort Macleod RCMP Seek Stolen Vehicle with 6-year-old inside

At approximately 10:30 P.M. a grey 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Alberta licence plate BGF4703 was stolen from the area of 10th Street and 6th Avenue in Ft Macleod.
The 6 year old male child is described as dark hair, brown eyes, 112 cm (44 inches) tall, 31 kg (70 lbs). The child is wearing a green t-shirt and black Hurley brand sweat pants.
This situation is developing and when more information becomes available, it will be released.
Should any information be known with respect to this occurrence, please call 911 or your local policing authority.
