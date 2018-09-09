GriefShare program offered at Abundant Springs Community Church

This program, open to people of all backgrounds, features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The video seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen in the video.
Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. All around the world, past participants of the GriefShare program have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.
Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future.
GriefShare will be held Thursdays from 7:00pm – 9:00pm September 13-December 13 downstairs at Abundant Springs Community Church (968 Kettles Street, Pincher Creek). To register or for questions, call 403-432-0296 or go to www.abundantsprings.church/griefshare. Child care not available. Cost: Free to you.
