Pages
Home
Recent
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Education
Governance
Comment
Rural
Faith
Ads
Contact us
Recent
Weather
Monday, September 17, 2018
H&R BlockTax Academy come learn to do taxes
(ad)
Starting Oct. 1
Tax Academy
Come learn to do taxes. H&R Block.
Call and Register at 403-627-4820. Class Runs Mondays and Wednesdays 6-8 till Early December. Cost $300.
Reimbursement available upon hire and completion of tax season.
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Infinite Scroll
Infinite Scroll