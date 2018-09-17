Pages
Monday, September 17, 2018
Journeyman Electrician position available
(ad)
D.A. Electric Pincher Creek requires Journeyman electrician.
$35.00/hour
Commercial and residential experience required.
Please send resume/inquiries to
mjurgens@daelectric.ca
