Mischief to Fort Macleod Lions Ball Diamond

RCMP Alberta - Sometime between the hours of 8:00 pm on September 5th and 8:00 am on September 6th, 2018 unknown suspects entered the concession booth at the Lions Ball Diamond in Fort Macleod and proceeded to splash paint all over the walls and floor causing a considerable amount of damage.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.