Pincher Creek High School Rodeo Sept. 7-9

Pincher Creek High School Rodeo 2018 - September 7-9
Ag Society Grounds, Pincher Creek, AB
Free admission. Concession available.
Friday, September 7
5:00 pm Junior Rodeo (Outdoor Arena)
6:00 pm Cutting & Working Cow Horse
(Indoor Arena)
Saturday, September 8
9:00 am Junior Rodeo
1:00 pm High School Rodeo
Sunday, September 9
10:00 am High School Rodeo
Altie Rutledge Memorial Trophy
The Altie Rutledge Memorial Trophy is annually presented to the local rodeo High Point Contestant. Following Altie’s passing in 1989, family and friends created the tribute in his memory. Originally presented at the Cowley-Lundbreck Rodeo in 1990, followed by the CGRA and Wrangler Division, and now Alberta High School Rodeo. Altie donated time and resources to help local rodeo events and will forever be remembered for these contributions.
Announcer: Shelley Weerstra
O Canada: Ryatt Thomson,
Cowboy Prayer: Morgan Dingreville ,Sarah Kirby
Grand Entry: Pincher Creek Rodeo Club
Timers: Suzanne Kirby, Kathy Stevenson
Judges: Mark Peters, Troy Stewart
Cutting, Working Cow Horse: Peter Swales
Concession: The Junction (Proceeds go to the Pincher Creek Food Bank)
Country Vet (on call): 403-627-3912
Thank-you to the many volunteers, and past Rodeo Alumni who help bring this rodeo to realization. Your time and hard work is truly appreciated. Thank-you from the Pincher Creek Rodeo Club: Thomson, Lively, Kirby, Dingreville, Hann, Mitchell, & Braithwaite Families.
Thank you to Our Sponsors:
Bulls: Big Chief Bucking Bulls
Cutting & Working Cow Horse Cattle: S.A.L.E.
Three Rivers Rentals
MD & Town of Pincher Creek
SSCMI
Jenkins Lazy U
Westcastle Motors
Rocky Mountain Mechanical
Cervus: Tractor
Bar Nine 0 Ranch: Hay for Stock
Boston Pizza
Pincher Creek Co-Op
Terry Graf Trucking
Thank-you!
