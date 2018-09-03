Rotary 20th anniversary dinner Sept. 13

Please join us in celebrating the 20th anniversary
of the Rotary Club of Pincher Creek!
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Heritage Inn, Pincher Creek
6:00 pm Arrival; Cash bar available
6:30 pm "Mix and Mingle" Dinner
$30 per person
*Tickets include a special 'Mystery Prize' Draw!
Enjoy a program of displays, photos, fun, and prizes!
Pincher Creek Rotary Chartered August 14, 1998
Please MARK YOUR CALENDAR AND RSVP BY SEPTEMBER 6 TO
Rtn. Ken Butler spineinline@netscape.net
More updates and information to follow!