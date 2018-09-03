Recent

Monday, September 3, 2018

Rotary 20th anniversary dinner Sept. 13

Please join us in celebrating the 20th anniversary 
of the Rotary Club of Pincher Creek!
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Heritage Inn, Pincher Creek
6:00 pm Arrival; Cash bar available
6:30 pm "Mix and Mingle" Dinner
$30 per person
*Tickets include a special 'Mystery Prize' Draw!

Enjoy a program of displays, photos, fun, and prizes!
Pincher Creek Rotary Chartered August 14, 1998

Please MARK YOUR CALENDAR AND RSVP BY SEPTEMBER 6 TO
Rtn. Ken Butler spineinline@netscape.net
More updates and information to follow!

