Recent

Weather

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Safe drivers rewarded in Pincher Creek


At their August 16, 2018 meeting, council for the Town of Pincher Creek directed the Town's administration to purchase $200 in $10 gift cards from local businesses to be distributed by the Community Peace Officer to random safe drivers during the first week of September 2018.

At the same meeting council also directed the administration to set up a meeting with the Minister of Justice at the 2018 AUMA Conference (September 26 - 28) to discuss photo radar in Pincher Creek.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll