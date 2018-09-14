Spotting fake bank notes

How to make sure a note is genuine?
Checking security features on bank notes is quick and easy. All you have to do is touch the note, look at it and flip it.
Verify at least two or three security features before accepting a note. Check for the behaviour of the security features, not just their presence. If you still have doubts, check more security features. Compare a suspect note with one you know is genuine.
To fight counterfeiting, the Bank of Canada offers free training materials to help the public, businesses, and police agencies use the security features in genuine bank notes. If you know your notes, you’ll be able to detect a counterfeit at a glance and protect yourself from fraud.
What to do if you suspect that you have been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction:
Assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then do the following:
· Politely refuse that note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.
· Ask for another note (and check it too).
· Advise the person to check the note with the local police.
· Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.
What to do if you suspect that a note is counterfeit after a transaction:
· Keep the note and record all relevant information (denomination, serial number etc.).
· Record the details of how you received the note: time, context, description of the person who gave you the note, description of any accomplices, vehicle license plate number, etc.
· Contact your local police. If it's real, you'll get it back.
Sources:
www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/
www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca
