Town of Pincher Creek Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey to step down

|Town of Pincher Creek Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey
C. Davis -
According to Town of Pincher Creek Chief Administrative Officer Laurie Wilgosh's 2018 Second Quarter Report, presented to council on September 5, long-time Town Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey "will be leaving once the position has been filled later this fall. Quite a few applications were received and interviews will be conducted in early September. Given Diane's long and immense contribution to the Town, these will be big shoes to fill. Other potential positions and or restructuring is also being considered by the manager's of all departments."
In addition to her regular duties, Burt-Stuckey has been heavily involved with Pincher Creek's conception and participation in the Southern Alberta Summer Games dating back to the first games in 1970 (held in Pincher Creek), and with Pincher Creek's award-winning participation in Communities In Bloom.
In July of 2016 she was honoured at an invitation-only surprise garden party
at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village that celebrated her then 37 years as a Town employee. Part of Pincher Creek's walking trail was dedicated to her during that event, and named "Diane's Way". Also at that event Mayor Don Anderberg said the Town has received many accolades about the recreation facilities in Pincher Creek, and "The praise we receive is directly related to the commitment and work ethic that Diane demonstrates every day." Anderberg added she had at that time worked for 13 councils (now 14), 7 mayors, 5 CAO's and approximately 80 councillors.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.