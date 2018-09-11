Recent

Travelers' advisory: Cold and snow expected across Alberta


Government of Alberta - Motorists should drive to the conditions as winter weather arrives in parts of the province.  Public weather alerts for this week have forecast dropping temperatures and between five and 15 centimetres of snow in regions across the province.

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and adjust driving habits accordingly.

Additional information:
  • Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.
  • Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer driving conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for changing conditions.
  • Rain can make roads slick, and snow can accumulate quickly and reduce visibility. Adjust your speed accordingly.
  • Clear all snow and ice from the windshield and windows before driving, and turn on headlights to activate tail lights and increase visibility.
  • Remember to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
  • Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.
  • Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.
  • Consider postponing non-essential travel.

