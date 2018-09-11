Travelers' advisory: Cold and snow expected across Alberta

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and adjust driving habits accordingly.
Additional information:
Road Reports
For up-to-date road information and traffic delays
Call: 511 toll-free
Visit: 511.alberta.ca
Follow: @511Alberta
- Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.
- Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer driving conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for changing conditions.
- Rain can make roads slick, and snow can accumulate quickly and reduce visibility. Adjust your speed accordingly.
- Clear all snow and ice from the windshield and windows before driving, and turn on headlights to activate tail lights and increase visibility.
- Remember to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
- Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.
- Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.
- Consider postponing non-essential travel.
