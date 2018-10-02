Recent

Weather

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Alberta RCMP do not recommend travel on southern Alberta highways tonight


RCMP Alberta (October 2, 2018) – Snowstorms in southern Alberta have created extreme driving conditions on both Highways 1 and 2. Travel is not recommended

  • Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Lac Des Arc, Alberta.
  • Highway 2 is closed in both directions between Bowden and Crossfield, Alberta. Vehicles are being detoured onto Highway 2A. This closure is expected to remain in place overnight.
Please check 511 Alberta for updates on these and all other highway conditions and restrictions.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll