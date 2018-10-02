- Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Lac Des Arc, Alberta.
- Highway 2 is closed in both directions between Bowden and Crossfield, Alberta. Vehicles are being detoured onto Highway 2A. This closure is expected to remain in place overnight.
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Alberta RCMP do not recommend travel on southern Alberta highways tonight
