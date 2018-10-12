Cardston RCMP charge three women with drug and weapon offences

Megan Laube (28) of Lethbridge, Kendall Pyne (38) of Lethbridge and Stephanie Rouzes (34) of Medicine Hat have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property and numerous charges of failing to comply with a court order.
They have been released from custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Cardston Provincial Court on Nov. 5, 2018.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.