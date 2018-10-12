Recent

Cardston RCMP charge three women with drug and weapon offences


RCMP Alberta - On October 6, 2018, Cardston RCMP conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 5 near Cardston. During the traffic stop a sawed off shotgun, replica hand gun, stolen property, drug paraphernalia and drugs were seized, all three females in the vehicle were arrested.

Megan Laube (28) of Lethbridge, Kendall Pyne (38) of Lethbridge and Stephanie Rouzes (34) of Medicine Hat have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property and numerous charges of failing to comply with a court order.

They have been released from custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Cardston Provincial Court on Nov. 5, 2018.

