Fatal collision on Highway 3 near Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta -
At approximately 6:45 am October 25 the Fort Macleod RCMP were called to a two vehicle collision on Highway 3 just west of Secondary Highway 810. A four door sedan automobile was driving eastbound on Highway 3 and entered the oncoming westbound lane and collided with a pick up truck. The eastbound automobile rolled into the ditch along the north side of the highway. A 44 year old male driver of the automobile was transported to the Fort Macleod hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A 38 year old male driver of the pickup did not require medical assistance.
STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched from Calgary to the Fort Macleod Hospital however patient transport was not required. There was a brief delay in traffic moving along Hwy 3 however this was quickly rerouted by Volker Stevin.
The RCMP Collision Analyst has attended the collision scene and all contributing factors to this collision are being investigated.
