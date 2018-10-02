Recent

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Fort Macleod RCMP investigate B&E and Theft of 2016 Polaris ATV


Fort Macleod RCMP - Between 4:30 AM and 5:30 AM on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 two suspects stole a green 2016 Polaris ATV from Buffalo Pawn located on 12 St. in Fort Macleod. Suspects gained entry to their compound by cutting a fence. They then were able to start and drive away on the ATV. During the time the ATV was stolen, a light coloured SUV, possibly a newer Ford Edge or Escape, was seen driving by the location several times. Its involvement with the theft is unknown at this point, but police would like to speak with the driver as they may have witnessed something in the area which may be of assistance to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

