Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Important Changes to Fire Services in Pincher Creek MD

Important Changes to Fire Services within the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9

Council for the MD of Pincher Creek, at their meeting held September 11, 2018, rescinded Bylaw No. 1234-13, which gave Council the ability to pay the costs of some firefighting services on behalf of their residents.

With the rescinding of Bylaw No. 1234-13, all firefighting costs will be the responsibility of the landowner where the fire occurred.

