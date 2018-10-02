Important Changes to Fire Services in Pincher Creek MD

(ad)
Important Changes to Fire Services within the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Council for the MD of Pincher Creek, at their meeting held September 11, 2018, rescinded Bylaw No. 1234-13, which gave Council the ability to pay the costs of some firefighting services on behalf of their residents.
With the rescinding of Bylaw No. 1234-13, all firefighting costs will be the responsibility of the landowner where the fire occurred.
Please visit our website at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca for further information.