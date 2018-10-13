RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the murder of Victoria Crow Shoe

|Victoria Joanne Crow Shoe
Vickie Crow Shoe was last seen on Monday, August 31, 2015. While her body was discovered on September 13, 2015, RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigators have determined that she was likely put into the Reservoir shortly after August 31, 2015.
|Kernmantle rope used to bind Vickie Crow Shoe
The RCMP are now releasing information related to this investigation as follows: Investigators believe that Vickie Crow Shoe’s body was bound by a rope before she was put in the water. The rope is of kernmantle construction and is white with two black tracers in the sheath weave. A photo of the rope is attached in the hopes that someone in the public remembers seeing this rope prior to her death.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit South deployed several resources on the Reservoir to search for evidence and clues, including their dive team. The investigation is still very active and the message to the public is that Vickie Joanne Crow Shoe has not been forgotten and the RCMP is committed to solving this crime.
Vickie Crow Shoe’s family and friends are searching for answers, justice, and closure. If you have information on this case, please contact any of the following:
- Email tip line: RCMP.KHHU-KHHU.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
- Telephone tip line: 403-343-5582
- Reply to any RCMP social media account
- Crime Stoppers – 1-800-222-8477
