Ribbon cutting ceremony held at new Crestview Lodge

Chris Davis
|Crestview residents Marie Smyth and John Sinnott cut ceremonial ribbon as dignitaries look on (C. Davis photos)
The new 50 room Crestview Lodge seniors facility in Pincher Creek was the scene of a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon, October 24, 2018. Pincher Creek Foundation
provides the administration and direction for Crestview Lodge, which continues to provide supportive independent housing and lifestyle for seniors at the same well-situated location in the town of Pincher Creek. The original lodge was built at roughly the same location in 1961. Under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement the governments of Canada and Alberta provided a combined investment of $10.2 million to the project. Facilities like Crestview allow seniors to remain near their families and communities.
"In spite of long odds at times, our community came together to bring this essential project to fruition" - Pincher Foundation Chair Lorne Jackson
Where the original lodge's footprint was formerly there is now a parking lot that is much improved over its predecessor. The new lodge was built without any unnecessary displacement of tenants. The location of the new structure reflects the desire of the Foundation to allow seniors to remain in their homes while construction was underway. Therefore, the new lodge was primarily constructed behind and around the old structure. A serenity garden and gazebo created by residents prior to the destruction of the old lodge remains intact to the south/rear of the building. It is now augmented by a wonderful patio off the second floor that is as out of the wind as you could make it in Pincher Creek. Of course, anyone from Willow Valley probably just scoffs at Pincher's legendary wind.
There are 50 rooms, six of them designed for couples. The kitchen and dining facilities are much improved. There's a private dining room that can be reserved for special family events. Parking is vastly improved and expanded. Elevators have replaced the ramp of doom at the old lodge. Accessibility was the guiding principle in the design, including obvious things like wider hallways and wheelchair access, and also in little details like mid-wall electrical outlets.
|Pincher Foundation Chair Lorne Jackson
Long-time Town of Pincher Creek Councillor and Chair of the Pincher Creek Foundation Lorne Jackson acted as host for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Crestview Lodge has been providing comfortable, affordable retirement living for seniors for over 50 years," he said. "Pincher Creek Foundation is very pleased and excited to announce that our new, state-of-the-art Crestview Lodge will proudly continue to meet the needs of seniors in our community now and into the future. Our new building has been made possible by the investment of both our provincial and federal governments, as well as our local governments, the Town of Pincher Creek, the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 and the Village of Cowley.”
“I am proud of our government’s commitment to supporting seniors and their families in Pincher Creek and surrounding communities with this significant investment in the new Crestview Lodge. We want seniors in Alberta to look forward to many years of care and dignity in the communities they helped to build.” - Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Alberta Seniors and Housing
|Architect George Berry
|Golden Triangle Construction President/COO Dave Hooge
In 2007 Crestview Lodge was ranked the happiest senior facility in the province, with the most involved residents.
|The former Crestview Lodge, now demolished
