Suspected Carfentanil seized in Lethbridge arrest

On September 27, 2018, ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime and gang team searched a home in West Lethbridge with the help of Lethbridge Police Service. The search came following reports of suspected drug trafficking activity taking place at the home.
ALERT seized a variety of drugs, including:
- 8 grams of suspected carfentanil;
- 8 grams of methamphetamine;
- 19 grams of cannabis;
- 188 grams of a cocaine buffing agent;
- various weapons; and
- various items of stolen property, including bicycles, electronics, and tools.
“This was an investigation that materialized really fast and ALERT was able to take quick, decisive action to stop the sale of these dangerous drugs,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Walper, ALERT.
Three suspects were arrested: Curtis Carbert, 38; Devin Jones, 28; and Chassidy Morin, 39.
At the time of his arrest, Carbert was wanted on a number of warrants issued by Lethbridge Police Service and Calgary Police Service.
Carbert is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, failure to comply with a probation order, and unlawful possession of identity information.
Jones is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.
Morin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of credit card data.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
